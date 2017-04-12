Police find 20 pounds of marijuana along with ‘squatters’ in RV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The owners of a South Broadway antique store had a big mess to clean up after they found squatters living in their RV that was parked right outside of the business.

Two homeless men had been living in the RV for several days. The owners say that when they called police, the officers who arrived found 20 pounds of marijuana.

Besides that, the owners have a big repair bill. "This window was broken out from the outside, from the inside out. They filled up the septic tank and the bathroom`s a mess."

Police investigators said they're looking into whether the two men in the RV are connected to other crimes.