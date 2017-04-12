Pizza chains reluctant to add calories to menus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that may be amore, but it can also be a whole lot of calories, too.

Pizza is one of the most popular foods in the United States.

A recent Gallup poll said over three billion pizzas are sold and devoured every year. It's big business. "And, of course, everything that we add to it from super thick crust to cheese stuffed crust to loading it with tons of meats," Suzanne Farrell, registered dietitian and owner of Cherry Creek Nutrition, reminded us.

Sometimes, OK, maybe more than sometimes, people eat too much.

That's why the federal government, more specifically the Affordable Care Act, has mandated that all restaurants with more than 20 outlets post calorie counts next to the items on their menus.

McDonald's, Starbucks and Panera Bread Company, for example, are all complying.

The pizza industry, however, is reluctant.

They say posting calorie counts on their menus would cost each location thousands of dollars each year. The reason is there are so many combinations of pizza bread, sauce, toppings and cheese, it makes the requirement difficult to meet.

Dietitian Suzanne Farrell says caloric information is useful, but the bottom line is portion size. Eat what you want, she says, but in moderation. Maybe even go crazy and have a salad with it, too.

Or, you could just say no.