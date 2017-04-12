New restaurant opening near Union Station needs to fill 150 jobs

DENVER — A new restaurant opening near Denver’s Union Station is looking to fill 150 job openings.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar will open at 1650 Wewatta Street on May 2, according to a statement released by the company. The restaurant chain offers “scratch-made Southern food.”

Officials said they are looking to hire “150 energetic, career-driven individuals for full-time positions in the front and back of the house,” including sous chefs, line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders and hosts/hostesses.

According to the company website, the average team member makes $16.37/hour and the average manager makes $80,000/year.

Tupelo Honey offers a tiered benefits program that includes company-paid health care, PTO, child care reimbursement, tuition reimbursement, 401k matching and profit sharing opportunities.

The restaurant is hosting open interview sessions for applicants each day through Friday, April 21 (excluding Sunday, April 16) from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Applicants can also apply online at tupelohoneycafe.com/careers.