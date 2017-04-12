New Aspen Skiing Co. partnership to buy Mammoth Mountain, other California resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The new partnership of Aspen Skiing Co. and KSL Capital Partners are making another major purchase, buying Mammoth Mountain and other California resorts, it was announced Wednesday.

Besides Mammoth, the second-largest ski area in California and located in the Eastern Sierra, the alliance will buy June Mountain, and Snow Summit and Bear Mountain, which are about 100 miles east of Los Angeles, for more than 6,000 acres of ski terrain.

On Monday, Aspen Skiing Co. and KSL Capital Partners announced they had acquired Intrawest Resorts for $1.5 billion, giving them control of Winter Park and Steamboat ski areas.

No price on the purchase of the four resorts was announced, but in 2005, Mammoth Mountain was sold for $365 million.

“This new platform, built around a collective passion for the mountains and our commitment to the people who visit, work and live there, is exactly what the ski resort business needs,” Mammoth Resorts manager and CEO Rusty Gregory said in a statement.