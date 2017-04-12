National Grilled Cheese Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know that grilled cheese is a staple in American households — but what our survey uncovered is that while grilled cheese is certainly loved throughout the country, people have very strong preferences when it comes to the classic cheesy sandwich. In fact, two distinct teams emerged from the data: grilled cheese “traditionalists” and grilled cheese “adventurists.” Chef Dan Gonzalez from Central Bistro & Bar shows us some of their unique grilled cheese sandwiches from both the “traditionalist” and “adventurist” sides of the grilled cheese battle.