Meet Powder the Ski Patrol Pup from Steamboat Ski Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steamboat Ski Patrol was introduced to its newest member this week.

The 10-week-old Saint Bernard named Powder and owner Duncan Draper dropped by the Good Day studios today.

Powder is not only an avalanche rescue dog... but she is also being used to grab skiers attention and teach them about skier safety.

Draper hopes powder will help Steamboat get three main points across to skiers: