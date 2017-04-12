Man found shot to death outside Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was found shot to death outside a home early Wednesday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the 800 block of East Vermijo Avenue just before 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

After officers arrived, the man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

KRDO reported that victim was 24 years old and the father to two children.

Police have not named any suspects, but asked residents in the neighborhood to be vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.