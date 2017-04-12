Man facing kidnapping charges in connection with I-70 crash

DENVER — A man is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash last week, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Jonathan Singlevich, 36, is charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of menacing, one count of careless driving, one count of duty upon striking a highway fixture and one count of failure to report an accident or return to the scene of an accident.

The district attorney’s office said in the early-morning hours of April 4, Singlevich was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 at North Central Park Boulevard.

A driver saw the accident and Singlevich leaving the scene. The driver pulled over to see if Singlevich was OK, but the suspect then allegedly threatened and forced the driver to take him to a nearby hotel, the district attorney’s office said.

The victim then returned to the accident scene and told police what happened. Singlevich was arrested by the Denver Police Department three days later.

Singlevich is in the Denver City Jail on a $150,000 bond. He is due in court for a second advisement on Thursday morning.