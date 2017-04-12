Longtime Broncos trainer Steve ‘Greek’ Antonopulos promoted

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Steve “Greek” Antonopulos, the Broncos’ longtime trainer and a familiar face during games when players got injured, has been promoted to be the team’s director sports medicine, the team announced Wednesday.

Antonopulos was the Broncos’ head athletic trainer for the past 37 years. He will oversee all aspects of the players’ training regimen and rehabilitation.

Assistant trainer Vince Garcia was promoted to replace Antonopulos, assuming all day-to-day head athletic training duties.

“I’m very excited to begin the next chapter in my athletic training career in this new role,” Antonopulos said in a statement. “I’ve taken so much pride in serving as the Broncos’ head athletic trainer for 37 seasons, and while it’s difficult to pass on those responsibilities, I know this is the right move for my family and me.”

Antonopulos joined the Broncos in 1976 as an assistant trainer before becoming the head trainer in 1980. He has been a part of nearly 900 games, 27 winning seasons, 22 playoff appearances, 15 AFC West titles, 10 conference championship games, eight Super Bowls and three championships.

“Greek’s been a cornerstone of the Denver Broncos for more than four decades, and we’re excited to have him move up a level to become our director of sports medicine,” Broncos general manager John Elway said.

“In talking with Greek, he indicated that he was ready to make this transition and turn the head athletic training position over to the very qualified and well-respected Vince Garcia.

“There’s nothing more important than the health of our players, and Vince is prepared for the important responsibilities as our lead athletic trainer. We’re in good hands with Greek overseeing our sports medicine program and Vince becoming our head athletic trainer.”

Garcia joined the Broncos in 2010, spending five of them (all but 2015) as an assistant trainer. He previously He previously was the head athletic trainer for South Metro Fire Rescue in Centennial (2014-15) and the head football trainer for the University for Northern Colorado in 2009.