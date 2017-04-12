Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We love to feature new products and state of the art technology on Colorado's Best, and this next concept takes the cake! We're talking about gravity defying decor that actually levitates! Check it out- it's the Levitating X Collection created by Levitating Design Labs. They're a team of innovative designers and engineers who have spent years developing this technology. The water resistant universal base allows pieces to be interchangeable, while the electromagnetic suspension technology allows each piece to levitate and weightlessly rotate. The gravity defying decor includes modern dining pieces, elegant works of art and vases, and chic leather pillows to showcase exquisite timepieces and jewelry.

The Levitating Design Lab successfully surpassed its Kickstarter goal of $35,000. That means this collection will be available in June! But you don't have to wait until then to place an order. Pre-purchase your favorite pieces now at Kickstarter.com.