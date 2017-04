DENVER — One person was transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a Syrian church in Denver.

St. Mary’s Syrian Orthodox Church is located at 3410 West Walsh Place.

The Denver Fire Department confirmed they were working a one-alarm fire at the church.

“All hands working,” the fire department said in a tweet at about 2:35 p.m.

