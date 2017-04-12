Easter Wine and Candy Pairings

|
Easter candy isn’t just for kids! Teale Eschliman shows us how to pair your favorite Easter treats with these wines.
Gloria Ferrer Sparkling Rose - $20
Paired with Peeps
This Rose is light and refreshing and is extremely versatile for pairing with food. It is the perfect pairing for peeps in addition to the entire Easter meal
The bright acidity perfectly cuts through the creamy marshmallow flavor of Peeps
This is a well-crafted sparkling rose with beautiful color
Aromas of ripe strawberries and meyer lemon with flavors of tangy raspberries and bright acidity on the palate
Kunde Sauvignon Blanc - $17
Paired with Jelly Beans
Created on a family run estate in Sonoma Valley
This is my go-to refreshing white wine for the spring time and pairs excellently with jelly beans
Since jelly beans have a variety of flavors, the bright acidity of this Sauvignon Blanc helps to balance the flavors
This is a crisp yet smooth wine offering aromatics of honeysuckle and melon with citrus zest on the palate
Girard Old Vine Zinfandel- $24
Paired with Milk Chocolate Bunny & Dark Chocolate Bunny
Girard produces hand-crafted wines sources from Napa and Sonoma
This Zinfandel has a great balance between blackberry flavors with a hint of cocoa powder, toasted spices, and smokiness that makes for the perfect pairing with chocolate
Incredibly food friendly wine
Josh Cellars Legacy - $20
Paired with Cadbury Creme Eggs
This wine is a delicious blend of Merlot, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Petite Sirah
The richness of this wine complements the richness of the Crème Eggs
The wine is juicy with the plum and blackberry flavors prominent
The fresh plum and hazelnut flavors perfectly pair with the chocolate in the Crème Eggs
