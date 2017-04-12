× Dodge-a-Cop Dodgeball Tournament to help children of fallen officers

DENVER — You have the chance to throw a dodgeball at a Lakewood police officer and raise money for a good cause.

The Lakewood Police Department is raising money for a non-profit that helps children of officers who have died in the line of duty. It’s called “Team Colorado for Fallen Heroes.”

The 2nd annual Dodge-a-Cop Dodgeball Tournament will take place on April 13 at the Jumpstreet Indoor Trampoline Park.

The tournament starts at 6:00 p.m. It costs $20 per person.