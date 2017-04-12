Denver Zoo’s red panda cubs moving to new homes later this month

DENVER — The red panda cubs at the Denver Zoo are leaving. The zoo announced Wednesday Lali and Masu will be heading to new homes later this month.

There will be a “going away party” for the cubs Friday at the zoo. Visitors can sign a goodbye card outside of their habitat.

The zoo posted some photos of the two cubs from birth to now. You can see them above.

The move is under the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which ensures healthy populations and genetic diversity among zoo animals.

The zoo didn’t say where the little red pandas are going and it doesn’t have an exact departure date yet.

The cubs’ parents will remain at the Denver Zoo.