Denver agrees to settlement with family of teenager killed by police in 2015

DENVER — The city of Denver has agreed to settle a major lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Jessica Hernandez.

Hernandez was killed in an alley between Niagara and Newport streets off East 25th Avenue in northeast Denver on Jan. 26, 2015.

The Denver Police Department tried to stop Hernandez from driving a stolen vehicle, saying she tried to run into them when two officers opened fire, hitting her three times.

Four other teenagers were in the vehicle, having fallen asleep after staying out all night.

A police investigation cleared the officers, Daniel Green and Gabriel Jordan, of wrongdoing, and the Denver District Attorney’s Office did not bring any charges.

But the shooting prompted the city to adopt a policy that bans officers from shooting into moving vehicles.

The settlement, which sources said will pay the family $1 million, will be announced during a news conference Wednesday morning at the Denver City and County Building with police chief Robert White, city attorney Kristin Bronson and independent monitor Nick Mitchell.

The Denver City Council must sign off on the settlement before it’s final.