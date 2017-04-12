× Comedian Charlie Murphy dies from leukemia at age 57

Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s older brother, and a successful stand-up comedian in his own right, has died from leukemia, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Charlie Murphy died in a New York City hospital, according to his manager. He had been going through chemotherapy.

Charlie Murphy famously co-starred on “Chappelle’s Show” in some of Chappelle’s most memorable skits — including the night he partied with Prince.

He also co-wrote some of Eddie Murphy’s movies. He co-starred in “Are We There Yet,” “The Boondocks” and “Black Jesus.”

He recently toured with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley.

Charlie was 57.