City of Aurora names new fire chief

AURORA, Colo. — Fernando Gray has been named the city of Aurora’s new fire chief, the city announced Tuesday. Gray was chosen after an extensive national search and interview process.

Citizens, fire department employees and city council members were involved in the interview process, choosing Gray from a pool of 70 candidates.

“I believe that Fernando Gray is the right person with the right skills to lead the Aurora Fire Department. His extensive experience leading a large organization and serving a complex community makes him a good fit for this dynamic city,” City Manager Skip Noe said.

Gray has more than 20 years of fire service experience. He is coming from Dallas, where he was the executive assistant fire chief. He began his career there in 1996.

“I am truly humbled by the opportunity that has been afforded to me by Mr. Noe and the City of Aurora executive team,” Gray said in a statement. “Excitement doesn’t adequately describe my thoughts about the future of this community and the Aurora Fire Rescue Department.

“I look forward to working as an integral component with our citizens and staff in ensuring that Aurora remains one of the safest cities in the country.”