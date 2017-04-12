Allstate Insurance Partners with Boys and Girls Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It won't be long before kids are out of school for the Summer, and many kids don't have a safe or productive place to be during the day. That's why the Boys and Girls Clubs are open all day in the Summer, to empower kids and provide positive experiences. But they depend on donations to provide for all these kids. And that's where Allstate is stepping in.

Halie Peddle from Allstate Insurance, KD Sakraida, an Allstate Agency Owner, and Erin Porteous, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, joined us in studio to talk about a new partnership between Allstate and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

To learn more and get involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver, please visit their website at BGCMD.org. And you can follow all the projects happening this Saturday, and see what the agents are doing on Twitter. They'll announce the total donation to Boys and Girls Clubs from the Allstate Foundation.