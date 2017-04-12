× 8-year-old drives his sister to McDonald’s to get a cheeseburger

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It wasn’t a Big Mac attack, but a craving for the “Golden Arches” that ended with a little boy taking his sister for a ride in his dad’s van to get a cheeseburger on Sunday , according to WJW.

Police said the child’s father worked all day and went to bed early. The mother was on the couch with the children when she fell asleep, according to police.

That’s when the 8-year-old boy took his father’s work van and left the home to take his sister to McDonald’s.

The child reportedly drove through four intersections and over railroad tracks during the joyride. Witnesses told police the boy obeyed “all traffic laws and drove the speed limit,” according to the report.

Once the boy and his sister arrived at McDonald’s, a family friend called the children’s grandparents. The children were able to finish their cheeseburgers before police arrived.

The 8-year-old told police he learned to drive by watching YouTube videos.

No one was injured. The case remains under investigation.