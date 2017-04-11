Woman startled during livestream as fireball streaks across California sky

SAN DIEGO — A woman was livestreaming video from her San Diego-area home on Monday night when a mysterious fireball appeared in the sky behind her.

It took her by surprise — and she wasn’t alone. The American Meteor Society said it received more than 260 reports of similar sightings from Southern California, Arizona and Nevada.

NASA said the space rock came close but there was no chance of a collision with Earth.

Scientists said the it was slightly more than 1 million miles away. It’s been 13 years since such a large one came that close to Earth.