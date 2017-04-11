Watch live: April the giraffe continues to have ‘great demeanor’ as wait for birth continues

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to have great demeanor and a standard appetite as the wait for the birth of her fourth calf continues, zookeepers with Animal Adventure Park said Tuesday.

“There is ‘wetness’ around the back end, which is likely due to tail swishing of discharge,” officials wrote on Facebook.

Some swelling and discharge were noticed Monday night, “just more indication of heading in the right direction.”

The veterinarian said April is healthy and that the waiting game continues.

The zoo began live-streaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and she has gained worldwide attention as several thousand people watch daily, waiting to see the birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.