Watch: Eaglets on Westminster cam

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Two baby eagles have hatched at Standley Lake Regional Park.

The first eaglet hatched on Wednesday and its sibling hatched a day later. Three eggs were laid between the end of February and the beginning of March.

The city of Westminster is live-streaming the eagles and their parents.

A mated pair of bald eagles have been nesting on the northwest side of Standley Lake since January 1993.

The pair’s first successful offspring were in 1996. They have continued to have success for more than 20 years. Eagles typically mate for life and reuse their nests.

The live-stream is intended to educate viewers about nature. The live-stream doesn’t interfere with the eagles and does not intervene in their day-to-day activities.