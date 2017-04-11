Von Miller admits he never realized Super Bowl 50 helmet was missing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Von Miller had his helmet stolen after the Broncos victory in Super Bowl 50, but didn’t realize it went missing.

FBI investigators just happened to find Miller’s helmet in Mexico at the home of a credentialed journalist who had stolen Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey. The thief had also stolen several other pieces of equipment from previous Super Bowls.

“I didn’t even know my helmet was missing. That’s how crazy last year was,” Miller said on Tuesday. “But we had the best of the best, the finest investigators on the whole ordeal. … They were able to find Tom’s jersey, and they were able to find my helmet, as well. Hats off to those guys.”

Between a Super Bowl parade and several TV appearances, it makes sense the Super Bowl 50 MVP wouldn’t realize his helmet was missing.

Although his helmet is back in Denver now, Miller says he hasn’t gotten it from authorities yet.

“It’s here in Denver, but I just haven’t had time to go over and get it,” Miller said. “But the helmet is here, and as long as it’s close, they’ve got it.”