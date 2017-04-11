Video released of man being interrogated by police after killing wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police have released video of a man being interrogated by detectives for the first time, just hours after he murdered his wife while high on marijuana.

In the video, Richard Kirk appears impaired, even though a toxicology report taken that night detected just 2.3 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood in his system. That's well below the state's limit for stoned driving at 5 nanograms.

"Honestly, I have no idea where I am right now. I don't know if I'm at the police station," Kirk told the detective.

It was either a man clearly confused or a criminal doing his best to convince police he was impaired.

The detective asked Richard Kirk, "Do you understand each of these rights that I've read to you?" After a pause, Kirk responded, "I was kind of spaced out."

And it was Kirk, not the detective, who asked the first question in the interview.

"Are you LDS?" Kirk asked when the detective walked in.

That set the tone for the rest of the interview. Richard Kirk rambles about religion and has a difficult time staying focused. The interview was conducted less than two hours after Kirk killed the mother of his three young sons.

However, Kirk doesn't answer any questions about what happened that night.

"You won't believe what I've been through," he said.

Kirk would later claim his actions were controlled by THC, the psychoactive ingredient in pot. He'd eaten part of a marijuana gummy before he killed his wife. Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the marijuana industry. It's the first lawsuit of its kind in the country.

"It`s very like alcohol. If you were allowing every time someone got killed because someone ingested alcohol, you'd have thousands of wrongful death cases," explained Dan Recht, a prominent criminal defense attorney in Denver.

Recht says the 2nd degree murder plea is an indication the case is a weak one, and he believes the family faces an uphill battle.

"These are not good lawsuits against alcohol producers and they won't be good lawsuits, I believe, against the producers of marijuana," he said.

Meanwhile, Richard Kirk is facing a battle of his own. He'll spend the next three decades behind bars.

"I'm jittery. I'm all worked up. I've been through a lot," he said.