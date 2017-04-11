United loses $1 billion in market value after man dragged off flight

NEW YORK — Shares in United Airlines slipped by 4 percent Tuesday as the company scrambled to address a video showing a passenger being forcibly dragged off an overbooked flight.

United Continental Holdings weathered the initial waves of anger caused by the video on Monday, with shares closing with a 0.9 percent gain. But momentum shifted by Tuesday morning.

The stock move on Tuesday knocked nearly $1 billion off the company’s market value.

The video, which surfaced Monday, showed a passenger removed on Sunday from United flight 3411 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Several passengers recorded the incident on their phones and posted video on social media showing three Chicago Department of Aviation security officers dragging the man, who has not been identified, down the aisle by the arms and legs while other passengers shout in protest.

He continued to resist after he was removed and ran back onto the airplane, his face bloodied from the encounter.

The incident sparked a massive reaction online.

After the backlash, United CEO Oscar Munoz issued a statement calling the incident “upsetting” and apologized “for having to re-accommodate” customers.

But that failed to appease many customers. Public relations analysts have also panned the company’s public response to the incident.

United released its traffic figures for March on Monday afternoon, reporting 3 percent growth over the previous year.

The company has been trying to revamp its image after ranking near the bottom of airline customer satisfaction indexes for several years.

It is updating its fleet, and last year added free snacks, premium coffee, better Wi-Fi and upgraded airport lounges.