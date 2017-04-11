Texas voter ID law was designed to discriminate, judge rules

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal court judge ruled that a Texas voter ID law was passed with the intent to discriminate against minorities, violating the Voting Rights Act.

The state’s voter ID law has been under legal challenge since it passed in 2011 and went into effect in 2013.

The Texas law requires voters to present government-issued photo IDs such as a state driver’s license, a Texas election identification certificate, a U.S. passport or a military identification card.

Proponents of the law say requiring photo IDs before casting a vote prevents voter fraud.

Critics of the voter ID law say such requirements disenfranchise poor and minority voters, who face difficulties obtaining IDs.

They also point out that while Texas accepts a license to carry a handgun as a permissible form of voter ID, it doesn’t accept federal or state government IDs or a student ID.

“The terms of the bill were unduly strict,” wrote Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. “Many categories of acceptable photo IDs permitted by other states were omitted from the Texas bill.”

She also concluded in Monday’s ruling that the law “had a discriminatory impact” and that there had been a “pattern of conduct unexplainable on grounds other than (the) race factor.”

The Department of Justice during the Obama administration and other organizations had joined efforts to stop what they considered to be one of the strictest voting ID laws in the nation.

But recently, the Justice Department reversed its course under President Donald Trump’s administration and withdrew its claim in the case.

“We’re disappointed and will seek review of this ruling at the appropriate time,” said Marc Rylander, director of communications for Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Advocates for voting rights and minorities applauded the judge’s decision.

“There is no doubt that the court reached the right result,” said Amy L. Rudd of Dechert, pro bono counsel for the NAACP Texas State Conference and the Mexican American Legislative Caucus.

“We hope today’s decision sends a strong message to the Texas legislature that any deliberate attempt to restrict Texas minority citizens’ right to vote will not be tolerated.”

Voter ID laws have stirred controversy elsewhere.

In August, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that blocked key provisions of North Carolina’s voter ID law.

By deadlocking 4-4, the court left in place the ruling by a three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals that held provisions of the law targeted “African-Americans with almost surgical precision.”

The law that was struck down had required a photo ID to vote, imposed restrictions on early voting days and eliminated same-day registration. Republican leaders in the North Carolina Legislature complained the ruling was politically motivated.

Wisconsin’s voter ID law has been in and out of court for several years.

In November, a federal judge criticized the state government for not doing enough to inform the general public that “credentials valid for voting” would be issued to those who visit the DMV and initiate the ID petition process. But the judge did not strike down the voter ID law.