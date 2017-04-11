Target offers car seat trade-in at local stores

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s spring cleaning time and if an old car seat is on the toss list, Target has you covered.

Just in time for Earth Day, Target is teaming with TerraCycle for a car seat recycling program from April 17-30.

Customers can drop off an old car seat at their local Target store to be recycled and then receive a coupon for 20 percent off any car seat purchase in store or at Target.com, good through May 31.

After receiving positive feedback on a test of the program in 90 stores in September, Target is kicking off its first trade-in program available at most stores across the country.

The program encourages guests to upgrade car seats to the appropriate size for their child to meet safety standards, and Target expects to keep more than 700,000 pounds of car seat materials out of landfills through the partnership.

Bins will be located in the baby section or near the front of the store, and guests can then locate a team member to receive the coupon.