Suspect breaks Colorado Springs officer’s nose during attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A female officer suffered a broken nose and hand injuries after being repeatedly punched in the face while responding to a call on Monday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Specialty Sports and Supply store in the 4200 block of East Fountain Boulevard.

Police said a man at the store was making threats and when officers were trying to pat him down, he attacked an officer. A second officer was able to subdue the man with a stun gun.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken nose, and facial and hand injuries. She has since been released.

The name of the suspect and the charges he is facing have not been released.