Revolar Personal Safety Device

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and while the topic is a hard one to talk about..a new personal safety device called "Revolar" is making a difference by helping prevent sexual assaults through technology.

The woman behind "Revolar" is here to tell how it works and what inspired her to create it. Welcome, Jacqueline Ros to the show!

