Report: Vehicle exhaust near schools endangers students, teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new report shows air pollution remains a major threat to our health in Colorado.

Environment Colorado Research shows in 2015, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area, ranked sixth in the country for the most days with elevated smog pollution --176 days.

There’s another report by the Center for Public Integrity that shows traffic pollution poses risks to our most vulnerable among us -- our children.

Most of the impacted schools are in Denver, with a couple dozen more in neighboring districts.

It is the brown cloud -- and it makes Kathy Zapata blue.

“We saw this big, dark cloud over the city. It was so polluted, so dirty,” said the mother of three.

She didn’t realize it loomed so close to her children at Swansea Elementary -- a stone’s throw from I-70 and the average 141,000 vehicles that travel on it each day.

The Center for Public Integrity ranks Swansea as the second most impacted Denver school from vehicle exhaust.

“I think it is a bad thing. I mean there are a lot of kids that have asthma already,” said Zapata.

Medical professionals say these invisible particulates, like smoking, can increase a person’s risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer, and trigger asthma attacks.

Third on the list is STRIVE Prep - Sunnyside off I-70 and Pecos, where an average 131,000 vehicles a day spew their exhaust.

And the number one school at most risk is Highline Academy at I-25 and Evans, where an average 210,000 vehicles drive each day.

“We do take the issue seriously,” says DPS Executive Director of Facilities Trena Deane.

But, because Denver Public Schools is one of the fastest growing districts in the nation, it presents new issues.

“It’s tough in that we try locate schools have high student growth and in trying to find those locations, we don’t have many options where we can place that building,” says Deane.

So the district tries to reduce the invisible impact.

Deane says they do mitigation work at 26 of the 29 schools in the danger zone. At Swansea, they’ll install new windows and doors and air conditioning.

“There’s no need to open the windows. So we have the ability to close off sites more and be safe,” she says.

For Zapata, the improvements help bolster her expectation that school is a safe place -- despite what lingers in the air.

You can check to see if your child’s school sits in the pollution danger zone here.