Pueblo chile license plate bill heads to governor's desk

A new license plate featuring Pueblo chiles is heading to the governor’s desk.

The house bill passed out of the senate on a 29-6 vote.

The bill will create the Pueblo Chile License Plate as an option for Colorado car owners to purchase and display.

It was sponsored by Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo.

The license plate will serve as a part of the statewide branding campaign to support local pride and loyalty for Colorado agriculture, notably the Pueblo Chile Growers Association.

The Association is made up of 16 different family farms.

In addition to the standard motor vehicle fees, the plate will require two one-time fees of $25.