Miami developer planning 800-unit, half billion dollar high rise for Downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A proposed 800-condominium high rise on the corner of 19th and Arapahoe Streets could forever change the Mile High skyline.

Renzo Renzi, a developer from Miami, has put in motion a half a billion dollar project that would take approximately three years to complete.

“The Denver economy is thriving and there is a lot of jobs in this market,” Renzi said. “It’s a healthy economy and I believe Denver is a good place for mass development.”

Paradise Living will feature two 40-story buildings. Units will vary from studios to penthouses, starting in the $200,000s up to $1 million a piece.

The land, a public parking lot on the corner of 19th and Arapahoe Streets, was purchased by Renzi and partners for $22 million. An average of $400 per sq. ft. Buzz Geller is in the process of selling the land to Renzi. Geller tells us he purchased the plot of land in 1998 for about $3.2 million, an average of $57 per sq. ft.

The final investment of the project is projected to be about $500 million.

“I think it’s a good value for the price,” Renzi said. “I don’t think we overpaid.”

Treva Fulton of Denver Realty Experts has been in the Denver real estate market for nearly 20 years.

“There is an extreme shortage of condos in Denver,” Fulton said.

She says the potential powerhouse property could change the buying landscape in the Mile High City.

“Because of the construction defect laws in Colorado, builders have had a problem coming in to the market,” Fulton said. “Now with this new 800-unit building, it should help the inventory a great deal and hopefully inspire new builders to come and develop here as well.”

Renzi is well aware of the shortage, and while he says it was not the sole reason they chose this project in Denver, he believes it will lead to a bright future.

“Obviously when you have a shortage of something it makes numbers better and minimizes the risk,” Renzi explained. “Denver will always be Denver. It’s an awesome city and will keep growing.”