Man wants his military medals and papers left in impounded RV

DENVER -- A young Navy veteran who had everything he owned towed and impounded in Aurora is trying to get back the things that mean the most.

Garrett Ball fought in the Iraq War, then fought his own battles here at home.

Now he’s in a program at the Denver Rescue Mission, on his way to a starting new life.

He says he can’t do that without a remembrance of his past and he says that was taken from him.

A few days a week Ball currently works in the Denver Rescue Mission’s clinic.

Before that he served four-and-a-half years in the Navy, two of those in Baghdad.

When he got out and returned home to Aurora in July he bought a White 1976 Dodge Minnie Winnie RV with a red and yellow stripe.

“Ive seen the world, I wanted to see more of America,” Ball said.

He says it was his home, but because he didn’t have a permanent address he couldn’t register it with the city.

In November he was pulled over by Aurora Police for not having tags on the camper.

"I got pulled over mid-November. They said because it wasn’t registered they had to impound it and they wouldn’t let me, they wouldn’t even let me get a coat out of it and they kicked me out on the street and took everything I owned,” he said.

The RV was towed and impounded with everything he owned inside including his military ID, his Navy Dress Uniforms and his two bronze star medals.

He didn’t have the money to get it out and now he’s learned the RV is in someone else’s hands.

“I want what's inside of the RV. I want everything that reminds me of who I am and what I did and what I was about. Basically remembrance of my life,” Ball said.

Ball called the tow lot in Aurora Tuesday and said he was told someone came by months ago, showing either the title or proof of registration and had the RV towed away.

Ball said the title was in the RV, he wasn’t allowed to get it out when he was pulled over. Now he’s trying to figure out who was able to get it out. He said he doesn’t want the RV, just everything that was inside. ​