Five egg safety tips for Easter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Easter is now just a few days away, and like many families, Heidi Morrison and her kids Dylan, Josie and Claire were busy dyeing eggs in their Englewood home Tuesday.

“We have an Easter egg hunt on Easter morning, and then I just throw the eggs away,” Heidi said. But what if you want to eat the eggs?

Our registered dietitian has easy tips to keep your holiday safe. Suzanne Farrell with Cherry Creek Nutrition says you can dye those eggs and eat them too, as long as you follow five simple rules.

Check the package to make sure the dye is safe to ingest. “As long as they are dyes and food colorings that are used in cooking, then they are safe,” Suzanne said. Don’t eat the hard boiled eggs if they have been out of the refrigerator for more than two hours. Don’t eat eggs that were hidden in a dirty area. “We don`t want to hide them in dusty areas, or areas where pets hangout, if we intend on eating them, because again that shell is porous which allows for bacterial contamination,” she said. Don’t eat eggs with cracks that can allow bacteria to seep inside. Don’t eat eggs that were hard boiled more than a week ago.

Suzanne says these tips will help prevent sickness on the holiday.