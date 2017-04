× DU Pioneers celebrate championship with fans

The University of Denver hockey team returned home to Magness Arena as NCAA champions Tuesday night. The Pioneers beat the University of Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 Saturday night in Chicago for their 8th championship.

Tuesday, the team held a rally back in Denver. They were honored by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper. Coaches and players signed autographs for fans in attendance.