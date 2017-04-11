Denver ranked in top 10 of moving destinations for millennials

DENVER — A study from Mayflower Moving released Tuesday morning shows Denver is one of the top 10 moving destinations for millennials in the country.

Denver came in at No. 8 in the study. It was preceded by San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington, Seattle, New York, Chicago and Dallas. Houston and Atlanta rounded out the top 10.

The survey found 40 percent of millennials have moved to a new city without the intention of staying permanently.

It also found men are more likely to move on a whim than women.