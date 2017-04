Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Del Frisco’s Grille Tequila Pairing Menu

Warm weather means it's tequila time, and we're not talking margaritas either!

The inventive minds at Del Frisco`s Grille are taking advantage of tequila`s popularity in Colorado to host a special tequila pairing menu this month.

Executive Chef Dan Kane is here with a preview!

