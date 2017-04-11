Decorate For Easter with Party City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easter is this weekend! If you're looking for fun ways to create a bunny-lovin' brunch or party, then you need to hop on over to Party City. They have a ton of treats and decor that every "bunny" in your home will love!

The chalkboard signs and fluffy decorations are perfect for Easter, and you can keep them up all Spring long for any future brunch or party you plan to throw. They've even got decor for your garden, like a pink bunny.

In addition to decor, Party City has a variety of character favors, buckets and baskets of candy in different themes, so you don't have to do much hunting to find your kid's favorite characters. We stuffed a basket with crinkle paper in coordinating colors and filled it with a wide assortment of favors, games and toys- all starting at just $1!

Party City also has adorable headbands, and Easter themed wreathes and garland to compliment any room or outdoor display. You can find all of these egg-straordinary Easter items at your local Party City, or visit PartyCity.com.