Death ruled homicide after body found in abandoned El Paso County building

PEYTON, Colo. — The death of a man whose body was found in an abandoned building is being investigated as a homicide, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was found in the 21800 block of East Highway 24 near the eastern Plains town of Peyton just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

After investigating the death as suspicious, it has been upgraded to a homicide investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

The man’s name and age will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin has been identified.

The sheriff’s office has no suspect information, but it is asking the public to be vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.