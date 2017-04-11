CSP: Concrete mixer involved in crash on Highlands Ranch Parkway

A concrete mixer and a Colorado State Patrol trooper’s vehicle were involved crashes on Highlands Ranch Parkway Tuesday afternoon, the state patrol confirmed.

The CSP warned it would cause a “huge traffic problem” during rush hour.

“Rush hour will sting if you are using HRanch Pkway east to go across to Lucent or Broadway,” the CSP said on Twitter. “Traffic can’t turn onto HRanch Pkway from Highway 85.”

Huge traffic problem on HRanch Pkway at Hwy 85. Trooper car hit in a secondary crash. pic.twitter.com/HSDrwKa6tB — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) April 11, 2017

According to the CSP, the trooper’s car was “hit in a secondary crash.”

The CSP did not provide any details about the primary crash or say whether the trooper was in the vehicle when it was hit.

Investigators warned drivers to expect the closure to be “long term.”

