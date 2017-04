BENNETT, Colo. — Fire crews battled a house fire in the Bennett area Tuesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to help fight the fire at 489 North Tom Bay Road.

There were reports the structure had collapsed.

South Metro Incident Dispatchers are responding to assist Bennett with a working house fire on Tom Bay Road. Smoke visible from I-70. pic.twitter.com/xdikSMPdV8 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 11, 2017

