‘Citizen protection against sanctuary policies’ bill moves forward in Colorado Senate

DENVER — A bill that would allow crime victims to sue so-called sanctuary cities if an undocumented immigrant is convicted of the crime has passed its first hearing in the Colorado Senate.

The bill declares “sanctuary policies adopted by a city, county, city and county, or other jurisdiction that direct employees not to cooperate with federal immigration officers are contrary to the safety and welfare of the people of Colorado.”

The bill would require all political subdivisions (jurisdictions) of the state to comply with federal immigration law and would give the secretary of homeland security the authority to designate a jurisdiction as a sanctuary jurisdiction.

If the bill becomes law, a sanctuary jurisdiction could be held liable for compensatory damages if an undocumented immigrant living in that jurisdiction is convicted of a crime.

Victims of crimes could sue for close to $2 million under the proposed language in the bill.

SB17-281, the Hold Colorado Government Accountable Sanctuary Jurisdictions bill, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 3 to 2 party line vote, according to the Colorado Senate Republicans.

The committee heard three hours of testimony by more than 25 witnesses, according to a statement released by Republicans.

SB-281 moves next to the Senate floor for debate.

Democrats in the House are critical of the measure and have indicated they are poised to defeat it when the issue comes up in committee.

“It’s requiring that law enforcement enforce federal law and that’s not their job,” Democratic State Rep. Jevon Melton said in February.