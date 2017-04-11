Cherry Cricket reopens in Cherry Creek North on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After being closed for nearly five months because of a kitchen fire, the popular Cherry Cricket restaurant will reopen Tuesday.

The restaurant at 2461 E. Second Ave. in Cherry Creek North, known for its famed burgers, suffered extensive damage on Nov. 23 after a fire started near the cooking grill. There were no injuries.

The restaurant will reopen at 11 a.m. and there will be festivities all week. There will be complimentary cake and sparkling wine throughout the day and night to celebrate the reopening.

On Wednesday, anyone who brings in three or more cans of food will receive a free basket of fries.

On Thursday, the restaurant's owners will honor the three fish who died in the fire. It will hold a "funeral" at 5 p.m. with bagpipes and dancers.

On Friday, the Broncos tailgating buss will be parked in front of the restaurant for tours.

And on Sunday, the Cricket will hand out Easter candy and anyone who finds a golden egg will get Easter lunch on the house.

The Cricket will offer a special Fire Belly Burger in April. For every Fire Belly Burger sold, $1 will be given to the firehouses that helped save the restaurant.

The Cherry Cricket is owned by Breckenridge-Wynkoop, a restaurant group that also owns Wynkoop Brewing, Ale House at Amato’s and Breckenridge Colorado Craft.

Breckenridge-Wynkoop plans to remodel Breck on Blake at 2220 Blake St. later this year and turn it into a new Ballpark Cherry Cricket. There is no estimate for when the conversion will take place.