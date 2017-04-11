Celebrating National Fondue Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Melting Pot is celebrating National Cheese Fondue Day by offering guests the taste of victory with the fondue debut of the 2016 World Champion Roth® Grand Cru® Surchoix cheese. On April 11, The Melting Pot will offer its limited edition World Champion Cheese Fondue.

WORLD CHAMPION CHEESE FONDUE:

Ingredients: Cheese for Two

4 oz Pinot Grigio

½ teaspoon shallots, chopped

¼ teaspoon Dijon Mustard

6 oz World Champion Cheese Blend

½ teaspoon scallion, sliced

Procedure: