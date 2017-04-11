Celebrating National Fondue Day

The Melting Pot is celebrating National Cheese Fondue Day by offering guests the taste of victory with the fondue debut of the 2016 World Champion Roth® Grand Cru® Surchoix cheese. On April 11, The Melting Pot will offer its limited edition World Champion Cheese Fondue.
WORLD CHAMPION CHEESE FONDUE:

Ingredients: Cheese for Two

4 oz Pinot Grigio

½ teaspoon shallots, chopped

¼ teaspoon Dijon Mustard

6 oz World Champion Cheese Blend

½ teaspoon scallion, sliced

 

Procedure:

  1. Add Pinot Grigio to fondue pot
  2. Add shallots and Dijon mustard and stir with small whisk or fork
  3. Allow Pinot Grigio to thoroughly warm up before adding cheese
  4. Add 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using small whisk or fork
  5. Add the next 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using small whisk or fork
  6. Add the remaining 1/3 of cheese and mix thoroughly until all the cheese is melted and incorporated
  7. Use a whipping motion to fluff up the cheese
  8. Sprinkle scallions over the top of finished cheese
  9. Enjoy!