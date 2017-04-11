Celebrating National Fondue Day

The Melting Pot is celebrating National Cheese Fondue Day by offering guests the taste of victory with the fondue debut of the 2016 World Champion Roth® Grand Cru® Surchoix cheese. On April 11, The Melting Pot will offer its limited edition World Champion Cheese Fondue.
WORLD CHAMPION CHEESE FONDUE:
Ingredients: Cheese for Two
4 oz Pinot Grigio
½ teaspoon shallots, chopped
¼ teaspoon Dijon Mustard
6 oz World Champion Cheese Blend
½ teaspoon scallion, sliced
Procedure:
- Add Pinot Grigio to fondue pot
- Add shallots and Dijon mustard and stir with small whisk or fork
- Allow Pinot Grigio to thoroughly warm up before adding cheese
- Add 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using small whisk or fork
- Add the next 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using small whisk or fork
- Add the remaining 1/3 of cheese and mix thoroughly until all the cheese is melted and incorporated
- Use a whipping motion to fluff up the cheese
- Sprinkle scallions over the top of finished cheese
- Enjoy!