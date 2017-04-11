Boulder man falls to death while climbing on Mount Princeton

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder man died while climbing Mount Princeton on Monday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Matthew Wayne Lackey, 31, died from injuries after falling 40 feet and then tumbling an additional 100 feet down the side of the mountain, his two climbing companions told sheriff’s investigators.

Lackey was climbing on a rock face on the south side of the 14,197-foot mountain in the Sawatch Range when he grabbed a large boulder that dislodged, causing him to fall.

Deputies said Lackey and his companions were climbing without the proper gear.

Two hikers reported the fall to dispatchers just before 1 p.m. When rescue crews arrived, Lackey was found suffering serious injuries and rescuers immediately started giving him first aid.

But their attempts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mount Princeton is a 14,197-foot peak that is part of the Collegiate Peaks in the Sawatch Range.