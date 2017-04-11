Bills to change teenage sexting laws to be debated at State Capitol

DENVER — Two bills that would change teenage sexting laws will be debated at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

The first bill would create a new crime for when a juvenile shares nude photos without the depicted person’s consent. The other bill would make it a crime for a juvenile to possess a sexually explicit image of themselves or of another juvenile.

They will be debated on Tuesday afternoon by the House Judiciary Committee.

The bills propose that juveniles who get caught will be charged with only a misdemeanor as long as they are younger than 18 years old and at least 14 years old.

Colorado has one of the most strict laws on sexting in the country that could lead to serious punishment for juveniles.

Offenders currently can face felony child pornography charges and could be forced to register as a sex offender if convicted.