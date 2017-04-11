Bill would up fines for drivers who don’t move over for responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Lawmakers might be ready to increase the fines for drivers who fail to make room for law enforcement and emergency vehicles.

The new bill introduced in the State Senate could go as far as making the failure to move over a felony. That means serious criminal charges and hefty fines, too.

It would also expand the coverage beyond law enforcement, adding penalties for drivers who fail to give the proper space to nonemergency and utility workers, and tow truck drivers.

The move over enforcement has been sparked by the deaths of two Colorado State troopers, Jamie Jursevics and Cody Donahue who were killed in separate incidents along Interstate 25.