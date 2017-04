× Accused bank robber in court

A man accused of robbing a Westminster bank will be in court Tuesday.

Clayton Catlin, 44, was arrested in Highlands Ranch Sunday.

Prosecutors say Catlin robbed the TCF Bank at 7206 Federal Blvd in Westminster.

Catlin was on federal probation for another bank robbery about 10 years ago.

Catlin faces up to 20 years in federal prison, and up to a $250,000 fine.