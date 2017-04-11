5 charged with first degree murder in El Paso County double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- Five young adults face first degree murder charges in El Paso County. They are accused of killing two teenagers near Colorado Springs. The victims’ family members came face-to-face with the suspects during a court hearing on Tuesday.

As the criminal investigation moved forward, more and more suspects were identified. On Tuesday, 10 suspects were formally charged, accused of being involved in the killings of Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16. The pair’s bodies were found on March 12 near Pikes Peak International Raceway. The first to be arrested in the case was Gustavo Marquez, 19.

“[Gustavo] is a good kid,” his aunt, Tiffany Hiter told KRDO on Tuesday. “I know he’s 19, but he just turned 19. He’s still transitioning to be an adult.”

Since Marquez’s arrest, nine other young suspects have been arrested. A total of five people face first-degree murder charges, including Marquez. The other five are accused of being involved in the murders and face various charges, including accessory to murder.

Details surrounding how the victims were killed and a motive have still not been released by authorities. Along with sealed court documents, a judge issued gag orders on Tuesday. The secretiveness of the proceedings is a bit unusual, according to El Paso County criminal defense experts.

“I have not seen something kept this tight-lipped in my 18 years here,” Colorado Springs criminal defense attorney Richard Bednarski told KRDO.

The five suspects facing murder charges are expected to be back in court on June 30.