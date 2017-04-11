30 Colorado Vietnam War veterans honored with special pin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – 2017 marks the official 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and this year a program was initiated to recognize all those who served with a pin.

A pin was created to commemorate each individual’s service and is being presented throughout the year at various events.

One of those events took place on April 1 at the Veterans Community Center at Fitzsimons located at 1919 Quentin St. in Aurora.

Retired MG Steve Best presented the pins to the 30 veterans in attendance at the community center ballroom.

It was a small gesture that had a big impact on the those who served.

